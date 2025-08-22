The Ministry of Finance and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) today took the nationwide Tax Education Campaign to Chivhu.

Participants, including SMEs, entrepreneurs, community members, traditional leaders & Government officials engaged in open discussions on tax policies, registration & compliance.

Taxes are not just payments, they’re investments for the future.

There was calls for ransparent collection & use of revenue ensures progress in communities like Chivhu and beyond.

Discussions focused on:

•Understanding tax policies and their practical implementation.

•Tax registration processes, ensuring inclusivity for all economic players.

•Transparency in tax collection and utilization, highlighting how taxes contribute to national development.

This initiative is part of the six-month campaign aimed at fostering a culture of voluntary compliance, enhancing trust between citizens and tax authorities, and reinforcing the message that “My Tax Works: See the Change in Your Community.