Renowned ZANU PF foot-soldier ‘Murakashi’ @gachange Tinotenda Gacha says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in a critical situation as his trusted lieutenant turn their backs on him.

Posting on his X handle @Gachange, he said in light of this, there are growing calls for President Mnangagwa to reshuffle his cabinet.

He added:

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa is facing a crucial moment in his presidency as calls for a Cabinet reshuffle grow louder.

“The current political climate has exposed the true colors of some of his closest allies, who have turned their backs on him despite having benefitted greatly from their positions.

“This betrayal is a clear indication that the President needs to surround himself with loyal and dedicated individuals who share his vision for the country.

The recent actions of some of these cabinet members, such as publicly opposing the 2030 vision and cheering on the violation of the security act by Cde Pinnochio @BlessedGeza Geza, are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

These individuals are not only undermining the authority of the President, but also jeopardizing the stability and progress of the country.

It’s time for President Mnangagwa

@edmnangagwa to take decisive action and reshuffle his Cabinet to include those who have proven their loyalty and commitment to his vision.

This is not a time for political games or pandering to those who seek to divide the country.

It’s time for strong and decisive leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people over personal agendas.