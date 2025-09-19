President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has referred to Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera as ‘Outgoing President’ of Malawi.

Charamba’s sentiments comes at the time the unofficial results from Malawi polls show former President Peter Muthalika leading with huge margin.

Though the Malawi Electoral Commission is keeping the cards close to its chest, Charamba seems to be in the loop.

Using one of his ghost X handles @jamwanda2, Charamba writes:

OPPOSITION VOICES IN A NARRATIVE RUT: Opportunism is communication is self-imprisoning.

So, too, is appropriating electoral success elsewhere to suggest it presages your own which never comes. Chiwonai pamave: in a self-gagging rut!!

The poll which brought in the outgoing President Chakwera into power some five years ago was accompanied by by frenetic opposition narratives of prefigurement of ZANU-PF demise.

So, too, became those in SA, Botswana. Even the opposition-subverted electoral victory of FRELIMO in Mozambique got twisted all to serve an unjust desert to ZANU PF.

In spite of clear impending SWAPO victory, the ground was willfully misread for the same opposition narrators to swindle a dire prediction for ZANU PF, even long after ZANU PF had won and was comfortably ensconced in the saddle of power.

Malawi today is especially embarrassing for purveyors of such narrative contrivances: the man they hailed only yesterday as their hero and vicarious equivalent, has now been trounced; the man they derided as their villain and yesterday’s vicarious equivalent of ZANU PF in some wished-for defeat of the latter, has now staged an emphatic comeback! Whereto the opposition; whereto your narratives? Madununu!!!!!