President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s recent announcement that he would step down when his second term ends in 2028, has triggered a succession race.

Mnangagwa recenly declared his intentions to leave power in 2028 with signs he could be under intense pressure from within Zanu PF and the military to abandon his unpopular bid to cling on beyond his two-term limit.

Retirement … President Mnangagwa says Zanu PF should identify his successor

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared his intentions to leave power in 2028 with signs he could be under intense pressure from within Zanu PF and the military to abandon his unpopular bid to cling on beyond his two-term limit.

Mnangagwa’s comments follow his implied plans to extend his term by a further two years under the controversial “ED2030” campaign.

In an address at the commissioning of a baobab fruit juice and water processing plant in Mutare recently, Mnangagwa announced he has no intentions to stay beyond what is stipulated by the constitution.

“Our (Zanu PF) constitution says that after every five years, we go to congress….at the congress, we elect our President.

“The elected president is supposed to serve two 5-year terms. “I served my first five terms, and we went to Congress, and you re-elected me. “Now I am serving my last five years, it ends soon and I will go and rest.

“We then go to congress to elect somebody else to step into my shoes,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s declaration his political intentions now, comes amid fears he was even placing his current term in jeopardy with talk of a possible coup from military elements loyal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, the country’s once feared military commander who led the coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in 2017, is keen to succeed Mnangagwa, who turns 82 in the next two months.

There are signs Mnangagwa felt obliged to come clean on his political plans now to allay fears he is not honouring the constitution and further relieve internal pressure that is building around his dictatorial rule.

Apparently, it is now game on in the ruling party, as some seemingly declare their intentions to take over from Mnangagwa.

For long it has been a taboo for anyone in ZANU PF to declare their ambitions to succeed the party leader, it was a death sentence for anyone to come open and announce intentions to succeed the President.

Since Mnangagwa’s announcement it is now game on.

ZANU PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa says the race to replace Mnangagwa is wide open to those with credentials. He raising the issue of seniority, he implied that the post is not for late-comers, who would have joined the liberation struggle late.

His sentiments seem to be directed at vice President Chiwenga who is believed to be next in line. Mutsvangwa recently challenged Chiwenga’s seniority.

Commenting on Mutsvangwa’s sentiments, renowned political commentator Elder Mabhunu says it is now game on.

He says apart from Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa faces little challenge, as those who would have been a stumbling block in terms of seniority are either dead, passive or too old.

According to the analyst, the Politburo/ or Central Committee members likes of Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri, Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube, Sydney Sekeramayi, Mabel Chinomona, Ednah Madzongwe, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Patrick Chinamasa, Lovemore Matuke, among others are either too passive, juniors or too old to throw their hats into the ring.

Mabhunu says with the Generation 40 team now based outside the country, the battle to succeed Mnangagwa is now a two horse race between Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa.

Zwnews