Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the renewal of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the US & EU shows that the re-engagement drive has not worked.

He says it has achieved absolutely nothing adding that it is simply money lost through that US firm meant to lobby the US Govt for re-engagement.

Mliswa adds that what is left and should have been done from the start is to just observe the right things.

“Let’s build our country. End corruption. Respect human rights. Let’s have free and fair elections,” he says.

Zwnews