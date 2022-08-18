The Zimbabwe Republic Police has disclosed that 15 more firearms were surrendered on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 105.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa recently granted the guns amnesty as a was to curb rising armed robberies.

During this amnesty period no one is questioned by police once they surrender the guns.

However, after the amnesty, people will be arrested for having failed to surrender guns.

Meanwhile police is calling on all those surrendering their guns to surrender ammunition also.

According to the law it is a serious offence to be in possession of a firearm without a license.

Zwnews