Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has taken a swipe at President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s rate at which he is commissioning projects.

“The frequency of opening inconsequential things by the President is disrupting flow of Government Business, everyday greeting each other and endless unproductive line ups.

“Time is money and service for and to the public.

“It’s really demeaning the Presidency,” he says.

After being accused by one netizen of being jealous, Mzembi responded:

“What’s there to be jealous of? I am raising principles here. If the cost of Commissioning something is greater than the cost of the thing itself, pause and think and there are far too many such.

“Problem you don’t cost time and opportunity cost.”

