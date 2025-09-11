Some people who travel with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on various international trips have been accused of working hard to undermine him.

President Mnangagwa’s online foot-soldiers (varakashi) have come up guns blazing alleging that some people who travel with him are working hard to undermine their boss.

Recently, government documents have been leaked with a number of mistakes, one of these papers referred to Mnangagwa as Cde ED Mugabe. This raised questions as to how such mistakes could see the light of the day.

Critics say Presidential speeches undergo vigorous checks before being released or given to the President to read.

One such person, Snowball Tongogara says:

“Confidential? But how it ends up here on social media.

“There are people who are working very hard to undermine the President and this must stop.

“How come the President travel details end up leaking? This is No mhani,” he was referring to the alleg leak of a certain document.

Few hours ago another Murakashi, Godwin Nkata wrote a press statement complaining about the same thing.

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Subject: CONDEMNATION OF UNAUTHORIZED DISCLOSURE OF STATE DOCUMENTS

The leadership of VARAKASHI4ED expresses grave concern over recent reports indicating the unauthorized leakage of sensitive state documents to individuals outside the bounds of official duty.

Such actions constitute a serious breach of national security and a betrayal of public trust. The individual(s) responsible must be urgently identified and subjected to the due process of law.

These acts are not merely irresponsible—they are treacherous and pose a direct threat to the integrity of our institutions and the leadership entrusted with guiding our nation.

We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to upholding discipline, loyalty, and the rule of law. Any attempt to undermine our sovereignty will be met with resolute action.

Issued by:

GODWIN NKATHA NATIONAL CHAIRMAN VARAKASHI4ED

CHIEF ARCHITECT OF NARRATIVE STRATEGY UNIT

Date: 10 September 2025