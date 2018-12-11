Mnangagwa won’t punish Chamisa with presidential age limit changes

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not support a push by the Zanu PF Women’s League and the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association to disqualify MDC leader Nelson Chamisa from the next election through a constitutional amendment, Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi said on Tuesday.

The Zanu PF women’s wing and the liberation war veterans have asked the party’s annual conference which is underway at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini to adopt a resolution which would see the minimum age for a Presidential Candidate raised from the current 40 to 52.

If adopted, and Zanu PF – which enjoys a two thirds majority in parliament – amends the constitution, 40-year-old Chamisa would be prevented from running for President in 2023.

“Let me make it clear that His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa will not seek to outdo his rival in the last election Nelson Chamisa by increasing the age limit for Presidential candidates. Instead, his policies and actions will do the bidding for his next term,” Mutodi said on Twitter.

