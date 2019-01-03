Mnangagwa won’t be toppled in 2019: Zim Govt

Government has warned that it will fight any attempts to topple President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in 2019.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, former UK nurse Mr Ndabaningi “Nick” Mangwana decried the perpetual electioneering mindset still gripping the opposition, describing it as retrogressive.

“Government takes note of media reports wherein some political entities made threats to overthrow the constitutionally-elected Government and subsequently install an unelected person as President of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy with an elected leader, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose term of office runs until 2023,” said Mr Mangwana who is Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Mangwana urged Zimbabweans to heed President Mnangagwa’s call for peace.

He also said protests from the Nelson Chamisa led outfit will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the ZRP was ready to deal with any eventualities arising from the threats by Nelson Chamisa and his supporters.

