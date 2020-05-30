Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a bitter man after ‘losing’ the 2018 polls.

According to Chamisa, Mnangagwa after the 2018 ‘defeat’ is a wounded lion who is using the courts to fight him (Chamisa).

Chamisa believes the country’s courts are captured and dance to Mnangagwa’s tune.

The MDC-Alliance leader however, said he is not moved with Mnangagwa’s tactics and will fight to the end.

He adds that he made tactical changes to his party to strengthen it before logging a strong comeback.

“We will fight and win Zimbabwe for CHANGE. ED will never forgive us for defeating him in 2018.

“All challenges are platforms for major comebacks, renewal &massive resurgence. We’re on the right side of history. We stand for right, light & truth. The darkest hour is before dawn,” says Chamisa.

His sentiments come after his party lost a court case recently.

High Court Judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi has ruled that the MDC-Alliance is not a juristic person. This means that the MDC Alliance is not recognized by the law as being entitled to rights and duties in the same way as a natural or human person.

However, Chamisa whose party was registered by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as a political party and contested in the 2018 polls says the ‘ captured’ court’s ruling is of no substance.

As if to confirm the alleged state capture claims, Mnangagwa is on record saying his ruling party is in charge of everything. He said ‘We are the military, we are the police, we are the courts, we are everything.’

However, Chamisa responded to the recent development by making reshuffles to his party, making a number of changes.

He made 17 strategic appointments made as part of the opposition chief’s attempts to sharpen the MDC Alliance’s National Standing Committee which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the party.