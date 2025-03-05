Image: ZBC

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored ZANU PF members to shun narratives that could cause divisions within the party.

Chairing the ruling party’s Politburo meeting this afternoon, Mnangagwa said unfortunate and misplaced narratives that seek to distort facts, stoke division and discord will never succeed.

He added that any efforts of this nature must never find space in his Party and progressive political culture.

“We must expose and reject those with tendencies of political grandstanding, including their accessories.

“Individually and collectively, we must toe the correct line of the Party, without exception.

“We must stay true to the leadership and grassroots membership of the Party, never forgetting the sacrifice of our fallen heroes and heroines.”

“Comrades, persistence, consistency, loyalty, patriotism and sacrifice define our service to the Party, true comradeship and heroism.

“Article 3, Section 19 of our Party Constitution is an important provision in this respect.”

“The implementation of our Conference outcomes, policies, decisions, programmes and projects should continue to demonstrate the progressive nation-building personality of our colossal mass Party, ZANU PF,” he said.

Zwnews