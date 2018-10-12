“Mnangagwa visits Chiwenga’s house twice this week”…is ex-Military Boss deathly ill?

ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa suddenly visited his deputy Constantino Chiwenga’s house Monday and Tuesday, staying there for about 45 minutes per time, ZimEye can reveal.

Mnangagwa was Tuesday afternoon jeered by gardeners of houses in the road leading to Chiwenga’s residence.

ZimEye can reveal the gardeners were sitting down outside when ED’s motorcade passed by and upon seeing it, they screamed out “mbahva mbavha!” The soldiers left ED at Chiwengwa’s house and came back for the gardeners. They inquired among the 5 on the identities of those who had called out ‘mbavha’ and they told the 3 others who were older and are cooks to go away. Afterwards they began beating up the remaining 2 badly to the extent that they had to be taken to hospital yesterday.”

ZimEye was at the time of writing researching on their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, ZimEye can confirm that Chiwenga is unwell. The general has since the beginning of the year encountered several episodes of collapsing while at work. On the 25th January, Chiwenga collapsed and was spotted coming out of a top private hospital in Borrowdale, Harare. Two months later, another similar incident happened and in recent days his health has deteriorated.

zim eye, agencies