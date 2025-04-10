President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government will tighten and modernize Zimbabwe’s financial sector regulatory framework in line with global standards.

President Mnangagwa was speaking at the 9th Zimbabwe Accountants Conference, where he urged the profession to shun corruption and uphold good corporate governance.

The meeting taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre is discussing regulatory updates and industry trends to help shape the future of the accounting sector.

It is running under the theme “Innovate with integrity: Sustain with purpose.”

“Accountants are also key in driving digital transformation and financial inclusion as well as enhancing corporate governance and ethical standards.

“Your strategic financial insights must support business growth so that enterprises are competitive, innovative, and sustainable.

“The role you play in our economy should ltimately facilitate industrialisation, modernisation and overall economic growth across all sectors.

“Loopholes that allow financial

mismanagement, illicit financial flows, and corporate fraud must be closed with no exceptions.

“I challenge you, the accountants in both the public and private sectors, to be trustworthy gatekeepers of national resources. Every dollar spent must be accounted for,” he said.

