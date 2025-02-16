Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier Kudzai Mutisi says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has created and resurrected a lot of enemies for himself.

Mutisi says Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda has breathed the breath of life to his enemies who had died and got buried politically.

“The 2030 thing has unwittingly resurrected a lot of Political Corpses, that’s how politically dumb this whole thing is.

“The opposition was literally nonexistent, & the G40 group was totally annihilated…

“Now they all have a new lease of life, lots of political oxygen blowing their way…,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, Mutisi said ZANU PF was positioned for a huge win come 2028, due to a nonexistent opposition and a delivering ruling party.

“ZANU PF was en route to a MASSIVE VICTORY in 2028 on the basis of defunct opposition & a delivering ZANU PF…

“All that has been thrown into disarray as ZANU PF is divided & those opposing this silly project are gaining undeserved political mileage.

“It’s EASY to oppose an unpopular idea. Geza, who was unknown to man until he came out opposing the 2030ist agenda, is now a hero to many.

“Remove the insults and some outright dumb statements from Geza’s group, what they are saying & standing against resonates with A LOT OF PEOPLE…

“An overstaying President ain’t welcome at this point especially one that took over from a man who ruled for 37 years… the memory of an overstaying president is still fresh, no amount of propaganda or slogans will erase that.

“A referendum if held on that issue will deliver a MASSIVE blow to this idea, it has no majority support within ZANU PF itself.

“Add to that, there are no EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS/DELIVERABLES to talk about, it’s getting worse with this new distraction…

“No sane person is interested in this conversation at this point, it’s an unnecessary and unproductive issue.

“I pray that the President moves to strategically abort this whole campaign,” he says.