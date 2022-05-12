Current Zimbabwe leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will rule the troubled landlocked southern African nation until July 2034.

This was said by dismissed former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu, in what has been described as an unprecedented level of bootlicking by the controversial businessman-cum-politician.

Zivhu, who was controversial dismissed from the long-ruling Zanu PF party a couple of years ago, took to his official Twitter account to describe the 79-year old Zimbabwe strongman as an invincible political figure, saying expressing dissent on social media does not remove Mnangagwa from power.

“Kupopota pa Tweeter hakubvisi ED, vanomuvhotera vari busy kuzvishandira ivo ne Nyika yavo, chavanongoziva kuti ED pfee chete. ED , ED, ED, ED, wosonesa hembe yako neya Mai kana baba, nokuti ndiye President kusvika 2034,” he said.

Fusing the vernacular Shona with English, Zivhu further claimed that half of the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party members are ‘Zanu PF members on a mission’.

“Manga muchizviziva here kuti half ye CCC ndeye Zanu pf , the guys are on a mission, MDC -A yanga ine more than half, vakadzoka vose kumusha, vose vamuri kuti ndevenyu pano ingori Zanu pf yega yega chete, movata mushe vamwe vangu , Zanu pf is everywhere mu CCC. ED will vacates State House in July 2034 (sic), this is final nothing will happen , even America or Britain can not stop this, shandayi naye dzungu harishandi, munosvika pakufa muchingoukura guys,” Zivhu tweeted.

The former Chivi South MP was controversially dismissed from the ruling party amid poorly evidenced allegations that he was in the process of organising a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

He, in turn, vehemently dismisses the allegations.

Zwnews