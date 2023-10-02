President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow at the New Parliament in Mount Hampden, Harare at 11:30am.

SONA an address to Parliament by the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is consistent with Section 140 of the Constitution, which reads:

“The President may at any time address either the House of Parliament or a joint sitting of both Houses.”

Further, Section 140 (4) which reads: “At least once a year the President must address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the state of the nation, and the Speaker and the president of the Senate must make the necessary arrangements for Parliament to receive such an address.”

Mnangagwa’s SONA is expected to touch on the accomplishments, difficulties, vision, and the legislative agenda of his government.

Apparently, this will be done concurrently with the official opening of the 1st Session of the 10th Parliament.

Zwnews