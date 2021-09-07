President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will not travel to the United States of America to attend the United Nations General Assembly, but will take part via video conferencing.

Through his Spokesperson George Charamba, Mnangagwa says he won’t be travelling because of Covid 19 restrictions and also in line with economic trajectory.

“To allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy, President Mnangagwa has decided not to attend the UN meeting in person,” said Charamba.

When Mnangagwa came into powwp, he promised to cut foreign travels though he never did.

Zwnews