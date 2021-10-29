Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to join several Heads of States and Governments for the COP26 Climate summit to be held in Glasgow.

Described as one of the biggest events of our time in certain quarters, the summit brings together state presidents and ministers from over 200 countries, industry leaders and change-makers to agree on the ambitious and critical actions that the world will need to take to protect our planet by limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Writing on Twitter, a Zanu PF activist in the diaspora said:

“Our Zimbabwean President H.E @edmnangagwa is coming to Glasgow for #COP26 to tell a Zimbabwean climate change story from an African global warming perspective.”

Zwnews