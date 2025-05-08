By Hopewell Chin’ono

Zimbabwe’s dictator, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is reported to be tightening his grip on the military and state security services with immediate key appointments made this week, according to sources within the state.

According to these reliable sources, Mnangagwa is appointing retired Brigadier-General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi to the position of Chief of Staff of the Army and will promote him to the rank of Major-General.

Tapfumaneyi served as Deputy Director-General (Operations) of Zimbabwe’s Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) until recently.

He had been in the army before but was removed during Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga’s tenure as Commander of the Defence Forces and is reportedly not on good terms with Chiwenga at all.

He also ran covert political initiatives for Mnangagwa using the CIO, notably the establishment of the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) trust.

FAZ was created to support Mnangagwa during the 2023 elections and was involved in activities such as voter mobilisation for ZANUPF and voter intimidation at polling stations where it stationed operatives with desks and benches.

Tapfumaneyi is expected to eventually take over from the newly appointed Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Matatu.

Mnangagwa also appointed Paul Chikawa as the new CIO Deputy-Director in charge of the external branch.

A lady veteran intelligence officer known as Benadate Mandongwe is being brought in as the new CIO Deputy-Director of Administration.

The former Deputy-Director of Administration, Patrick Mutasa, is being seconded as ambassador to Cuba.

Former CIO Deputy-Director, Dr Gatsha Mazithulela, has been demoted and given a new post as Director of Narcotics in the Office of the President.

Mnangagwa recently appointed a new CIO Director-General, Dr Fulton Mangwanya, following the removal of Isaac Moyo.

He has also appointed a new Deputy-Director of Operations, Cephas Hodzi, who replaces Tapfumaneyi.