Mnangagwa throws Chiwenga under the tank…Former army boss sidelined

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been named as the biggest loser today after President Emmerson Mnangagwa stopped the feared former army boss from holding a ministerial position.

Chiwenga is alleged to have bulldozed himself into being the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans after the November 17 coup which ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga held on to the Ministry despite calls by political analysts for him to drop off the Ministry as it was against the provisions of the Constitution.

Highly placed sources revealed last week that Chiwenga had presented a proposed cabinet list where he had retained himself as the Defence Minister. Mnangagwa has since declared that going forward the Ministry will be reserved for a woman.

Former government minister Jonathan Moyo also identified Chiwenga as a victim of Mnangagwa’s latest Cabinet announcement.

Said Moyo:

“THREE LOSERS standout from Mnangagwa’s newly appointed Cabinet:

1. DEVOLUTION has lost out; appointment of 10 provincial ministers violates s268 of the Constitution.

2. CHIWENGA sidelined; with his picks left out.

3. TRIBAL BALANCE compromised; as Mnangagwa’s cronies dominate!”

agencies