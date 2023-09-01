Zimbabwe’s President-elect Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has threatened to jail opposition parties activists who are not happy with how the just ended elections were conducted if they hold demonstrations.

Speaking while commissioning a mine in Buhera this afternoon Mnangagwa said the country’s prisons are not full, hence those planning to demonstrate should stand warned.

Mnangagwa believes that anyone not happy with how the just ended elections were carried out should use proper channels like the courts to register their concerns, however the opposition says the country’s judiciary is captured.

His threats comes after the country’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) issued a warning that they are going to demonstrate while demanding fresh elections.

CCC alleges that the polls were not conducted in way that is fair, citing voter intimidation, uneven playing field among a host of other things.

Some observer missions including those from the Southern African Development Community, African Union, European Union among others condemned the polls saying they were not free, fair and therefore not credible.

Mnangagwa who is on record calling opposition parties western puppets, vowed that no other party besides ZANU PF will ever rule this country.

“We have never seen the white community developing such interests in this election they thought they will continue with colonialism.

“Our regional former liberation parties are happy that we are challenging imperialists who have come here to take over power,” he said.

