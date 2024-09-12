President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today lead cabinet ministers on the tour of his Precabe Farm.

According to the ruling party affiliate, ZANU PF Patriots the tour will take place this morning.

“See you at Precabe farm tomorrow

“Cde Mnangagwa will lead a Cabinet Tour of Precabe farm in Kwekwe, tomorrow, 12/9/24 at 0830hrs,” the organisation said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art irrigation systems, the farm, located in the center of the country, has become a model of agricultural excellence and sustainability, not only in Zimbabwe but on the continent, as it often leaves world leaders in awe and mesmerised.

Precabe Farm’s impressive yields and innovative farming techniques have made it a benchmark for farmers and policymakers across Africa, as President Mnangagwa leads from the front, playing his part in ensuring Zimbabwe is food secure.

Zwnews