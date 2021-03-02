President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in Ambassador Frederick Shava as new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The swearing in ceremony was held at State House this morning.

Shava replaces Sibusiso Moyo, who recently died from COVID-19.

Dr Shava has held various portfolios in Government since independence.

He was the Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development from 1981 to 1986 before becoming Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987. Appointed ambassador to China, where from 2007 to 2014.

He was appointed ambassador to the UN in New York.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree & a Master of Philosophy degree in Parasitology from Royal Holloway College.Master of Science in Nematology from Imperial College,Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Zimbabwe.

