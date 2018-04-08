ED’s Shurugwi supporters relocate to Mazowe, Mine gold at Grace Mugabe farm

A few metres from former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sprawling soya bean crop in Mazowe, about 40km north of Harare, a group of men are opening up mother earth using pickaxes, hoes and shovels scouting for gold in the resource-rich area.

Just a few hundred metres to the east, under the foot of the mountain that spreads to Manzou farm, another group of men have uprooted citrus trees in the same Smithfield farm panning for gold.

The other miners have abandoned their claim along the perimeter wall of Grace’s orphanage due to water-logging.

Trucks ferrying the gold ore for refining are coming in and out of the farm that has become the latest battleground between Grace and the panners.

The mud-soaked artisanal miners move freely up and down inside the once high-security area, often without shirts and drenched in sweat like equatorial rain forest hunters after braving a huge storm to hunt for chimpanzee.

At the mine site, it is business as usual.

Some men are draining water from the open pits using huge water pumps; others use tins to bring out gold ore from the pits, while others lie under trees taking a rest after the punishing work.

The few who were fully dressed were clad in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election campaign t-shirts, listening to Jah Prayzah’s song Kutonga Kwaro.

The music, piercing through the remaining lemon trees, was coming from small solar-powered radios perched on tree branches across the mine site to provide entertainment to the panners.

They were briefly raided by the police after Grace reported them for allegedly invading her farm, destroying the citrus trees and underground irrigation infrastructure.

This, however, did not deter them, and they are back in larger numbers, vowing to stay put until Mnangagwa orders them out.

At the first site, the panners claimed to be Zanu-PF supporters from across the country, particularly from Shurugwi, who alleged they were mining with Mnangagwa’s blessings and could only leave the place if ordered to do so by the president.

“This is the indigenisation policy that former president Robert Mugabe introduced,” said Wastemore Kanengoni, who claimed to be the owner of the mining claim.

“We are indigenous people and should be allowed to mine.”

“We are Zanu-PF supporters and we are here because of President Mnangagwa. If he comes and tells us to leave, we will happily leave today.”

He said the former first lady was not the owner of Smithfield, but Iron Mask Estate and could not evict them from the mine they were given by their late relative, Elias Kanengoni, who was one of Mugabe’s top spies.

Over 60 families, Kanengoni said, were being sustained by the mine.

“We are here to mine and nothing else. We will not touch anything, even that soya bean crop,” he said.

Kanengoni said they had been mining for the past two months and had been getting rich pickings from the mine.

“We came here after the new dispensation,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe is open for business and this is what it means.

“It is not business from foreign whites only; we also have the right to mine and enjoy our riches.”

Another artisanal miner, Chamunorwa Kanengoni, said Grace had been to the farm and had raised concern over the damage caused on her bean crop.

He said the panners did not have problems with Grace, but one Mubambi, who came with Russians in 2013 to take over the mine.

the standard