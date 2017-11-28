Mnangagwa Sues Mugabe

Harare businessman Bernard Mnangagwa has taken local businesswoman Sharon Mugabe to the High Court demanding payment of $24 360 for the 90 tonnes of maize which he allegedly supplied to her last year.

Mnangagwa, through his lawyers Messrs Rubaya and Chatambudza, filed his summons on November 14 this year and Mugabe is yet to enter an appearance to defend notice.

In his declaration attached to the summons under case number HC10640/17, Mnangagwa said in August last year, he signed an agreement to supply Mugabe with maize at $350 per tonne.

Part of the agreement was that Mugabe would pay for each consignment within 14 days of delivery.

“In September 2016, plaintiff (Mnangagwa) supplied 90 tonnes of maize to the defendant (Mugabe) at an agreed price of $350 per tonne and that the amount would be paid within 14 days,” Mnangagwa said.

“Defendant, however, failed to fulfil her obligations of paying the amount of $31 360 that was due and owing to the plaintiff. The defendant signed an acknowledgement of debt on October 11, 2016 in terms of which she acknowledged her indebtedness.”

The businessman said after signing the acknowledgement of debt, Mugabe paid

$7 000 on September 22, 2017 and since then, she had reneged on the parties’ agreement, prompting him to approach the court for recourse.

“An amount of $24 360 remains outstanding, which amount, despite demand, the defendant has failed, refused and/or neglected to pay,” he said, adding he was now demanding the amount due together with interest plus cost of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale.

The matter is still pending.

Source-Newsday