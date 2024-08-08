President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says as a lawyer and constitutionalist, will abide by the provisions of the law and step down when his second term ends in 2028.

Mnangagwa made these sentiments during a ZANU PF Youths Conference at the party’s headquarters in the capital yesterday.

“Besides being a soldier, I am a trained lawyer, I am a constitutionalist.

“I want our party, our leadership, our people to be constitutionalists.

“We must abide by the provisions of our Constitution. Kana nguva yekuti uyende yakwana enda,” he said.

Apparently, as seen by analysts President Mnangagwa would have succumbed to pressure, as indications have been pointing that he wanted a third term.

Renowned political analyst Elder Mabhunu says President Mnangagwa should not be trusted as he has been pushing the youths to plant his agenda of staying beyond his term limit.

He adds that Mnangagwa has a proven record of indicating left, but turning right, therefore his sentiments should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mabhunu concluded by saying if Mnangagwa is indeed serious about his sentiments, it means he would have succumbed to pressure for him to step down when his term ends.

Zwnews