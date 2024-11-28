Parliament descended into darkness as Finance and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube concluded his 2025 national budget speech, a result of ZESA’s load shedding.

This forced President Emmerson Mnangagwa to walk out through the darkness as opposition MPs yelled “state of affairs!”

Commenting on the situation veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said:

“Imagine a government so disorganised that it cannot even ensure a standby power supply during the presentation of its country’s budget in the presence of its president.

“Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, had to walk through darkness in parliament because his government is too incompetent to understand the security risk of not having a standby power supply.

“This level of incompetence truly deserves a PhD, it is unbelievable that they are so disorganised!

They looted all the money now they present national budgets in the dark!”

