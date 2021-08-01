President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s staunch supporter and former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has heaped praises on former First Lady Grace Mugabe, saying she was better.

Zivhu says whenever he would alert Grace Mugabe that people in his home area (Masvingo) are struggling to make ends meet, she would invite him to State House and give him some goodies for them.

“Former First Lady vaindigonera ini, pose pandaichema kuti kumusha kwedu Masvingo kwaita dambudziko vaiti huya ku State House uzotora rubatsiro,” he says.

Zivhu points out that a person is never bad for everyone, adding that in terms of charity work, Grace was a force to reckon with.

“Munhu haaipiri vanhu vose kwandiri pabasa re charity yaiva simbi chaiyo,” he adds.

Zwnews