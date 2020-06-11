Following in the footsteps of his East African counterparts, Tanzanian President John Magufuli and the late Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has proclaimed the 15th of June 2020 as the National Day of Prayer and Fasting to defeat Coronavirus in the country.

Nkurunziza died from coronavirus related symptoms while Tanzanian leader Magufuli declared last Friday his country was now Covid-19 free after he had urged his nation to pray the virus away. So far three government officials have died in Tanzania after the country failed to implement lock-downs.

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Magufuli said, speaking with worshipers at a church in Dodoma.

While presenting the 19th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the president would soon choose a day the nation would be expected to pray and fast over the increased number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

“We wish to advise that His Excellency the President is set to officially announce a day of fasting and national prayer,” she said.

Likewise, the Zimbabwean president has announced the 15th of June 2020 as the set date.

The church service will be broadcasted live on the country’s sole television station, ZBC from 10 am to 12 pm with church leaders and the whole nation invited.

Zimbabwe’s hope to improve the economy and rewrite its dark past on human rights abuses has faded under Mnangagwa’s regime. Strained too by the deadly coronavirus effects as cases spike daily, the government has seen prayer and fasting as the last resolve.

agencies