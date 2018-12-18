Mnangagwa set to retire SB Moyo? ED consolidates power with new appointments

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The media is the fourth arm of the state, so powerful is this sector, as it is mandated to oversee the other three arms, responsibly quiz and hold to account office bearers for the benefit of the public, but not when it is captured.

Since time immemorial, the public media in Zimbabwe mainly The Herald, and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, has been captured by politicians for selfish gains; ZANU PF party and gurus to be precise, have turned it into their mouthpiece, running propaganda content.

The capture reared its head during the ruling party’s internal fights, and factionalism that rocked the party prior to President Robert Mugabe’s fall through a coup. It had been turned into the battleground for big wigs as the cold war of factionalism got hotter.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power he was quick to make several key appointments, purging others as he consolidates his grip to power. Most recently he promoted top army officials for their dedication to work, including Nhamo Sanyatwe who allegedly played part and defended the military’s killing of civilians when he appeared before the Kgalema Motlanthe commission.

Sanyatwe has been promoted to the rank of Major- General from the rank of Brigadier general. He commanded the 1 August killings of civilians in the streets of Harare.

Meanwhile, government sources have also revealed that Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo will be retired to the Zanu PF HQ in a move many see as Mnangagwa’s effort to limit the influence of the Chiwenga aligned military faction which wields a lot of power in Zanu PF and government.

Moyo who announced the fall of Mugabe during November 2017 coup, has not been seen in public since he went on sick leave in September 2018.

“You are also likely to see Minister Sibusiso Moyo being retired from government politics and being redeployed to party HQ to replace Cde Obert Mpofu who is retiring from active politics.

“Another interesting one is that Amai (Monica) Mutsvangwa may be moved to replace SB Moyo and you are likely going to see the razzmatazz deputy minister Energy Mutodi being elevated to become substantive minister of media, information and broadcasting services,” said the source.

In the on-going bid to consolidate his grip, Mnangagwa has made crucial changes at The Herald ‘his mouth piece.’ Long standing Herald editor Caesar Zvayi has been promoted to publication editor, while his former deputy Joram Nyati replaced him. The appointments also affected its sister paper, The Sunday Mail, where its editor Mabasa Sasa has been made syndication editor, with his place taken by Victoria Ruzvidzo.

Reason for these reshuffles have been attributed to the changes in the political system’s revolving dynamics.

Through his twitter handle, renowned political commentator Doctor Pedzisai Ruhanya says the editorial changes at Zimpapers reflect the power dynamics between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga. He says Mnangagwa is capturing the state apparatuses through public media.