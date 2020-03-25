President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is reportedly setting up a private covid-19 facility where the political and business elite will be able to get first-class treatment away from the masses if they contract coronavirus. These stunning allegations have been by MDC Vice President and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.

Biti’s allegations come at a time when there are reports that the ruling Zanu PF party and its top supporters have set up a state of the art Covid-19 private medical facility for themselves.

The rationale for the alleged setting up of the private facility is that the political elite who never use local medical facilities preferring to fly out even for routine check-ups have been left in a bind because of the coronavirus pandemic. The countries which the political elite favour for medical treatment have all closed their borders as they try to contain the scourge of the coronavirus.

Biti says the government has contracted controversial Harare physician, Dr Vivek Solanki, to set up the private medical facility. Dr Solanki was recently accused by the Makamba family of demanding U$$120 000 in order to set up an Intensive Care Unit at Wilkins Hospital to save their son Zororo when he was in respiratory distress.

Dr Solanki is reportedly promising doctors who join his private medical centre remuneration in United States Dollars.

A leaked message shared by Biti reads,

Doctors willing to work front line on treating Covid cases, non ICU at a new facility from current, PPEs will be supplied and a daily USD payment by private business. Need Doctors and Nurses. Please inbox if interested.

The same allegation was repeated by Dr Nkululeko Sibanda, the spokesperson for MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa. Said Dr Sibanda,

The private clinic for the elite will not stand. It will not stand. This government must unite the people in a common fight against COVID-19, the clinic will not be private, it will be public. We will all have access to the ventilators there, be rest assured Mr @edmnangagwa

According to the former mayor for Harare, Benard Manyenyeni, the Covid-19 private medical facility is located at Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Mt. Pleasant, which is owned by disgraced former Zanu PF legislator and convicted rapist Munyaradzi Kereke who is currently incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Writing on social media, Manyenyeni said,

“I have just been to the former Rock Foundation Medical facility. I am still in my pyjamas and gown. “I know the place well enough – it is in our municipal ward. “They advised that they are not open – not operating. “What they told me is very different from today’s body language of the place itself – that I know well enough and can state confidently. “There’s stuff happening there! The message of an exclusive medical facility for the politically-connected (or the elites) does not sit well with ordinary citizens of Zimbabwe especially at this point in time. “That said, any life saved is a life saved and any new medical offering is a welcome addition to the unfolding crisis.”

According to pro-democracy and human rights activist group, Team Pachedu, the secret Covid-19 centre is located at 92 Norfolk Road, Mt Pleasant, Harare.

