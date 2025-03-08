President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reversed the dismissal of six Varakashi4ED leaders by Politburo member and ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa.

The six including the affected Provincial Varakashi4ED Chairmans who were replaced have returned to work forthwith.

All other appointments made in response to the suspension and subsequent dismissal of the Varakashi4ED Leadership were declared null and void by Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the six Varakashi members are pro 2030, who want Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his term limit which ends in 2028.

And reversal of the suspensions is a clear indication of ongoing factional wars within the ruling party ZANU PF.

Commenting on the reversal, former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere said:

“Interesting! I need Chinua Achebe here to assist interpret this. Chinamasa dismisses, ED reverses!!”

One social media user had this to say:

“A politburo member & Sec for Legal Affairs of the party being thrown under the bus in favor of Social media bootlickers who lacks both skill & convincing content.

“Something is not adding up…Whats happening at the top of the mountain.”

Zwnews