President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has issued a strong warning against drug pedllers saying the law will take its course without fear or favour.
Speaking while presiding over the Resource and Mobilization Meeting on Drug and Substance Abuse at State House this morning, President Mnangagwa stressed his government’s zero tolerance on drug abuse.
Key takeaways:
- H.E President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of successfully combating the global vice.
- He reaffirmed the Second Republic’s zero tolerance to drug and substance abuse.
- The health and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly the youth, is not only vital but guarantees the transformational growth and strength for the sustainability of our nation.
- Drug and substance abuse is a “global menace”.
- This growing public health, social ill and security concern is not unique to our jurisdiction but other parts of the world.
- Zimbabwe is registering progress in combating the deadly vice.
- Today we continue to score noteworthy successes in the fight against drug and substance abuse.
- Call to action: “The long arm of the law must do much more” to tighten the noose on drug peddlers.