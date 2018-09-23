Mnangagwa promises salary perks for Nelson Chamisa, Parliament position for MDC leader

New York: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans must prepare for austerity measures that may appear harsh but are in the medium to long-term designed to set the economy back on track.

Zimbabwe’s leader also said he is in the process of replicating a Commonwealth system in which the main opposition receives formal recognition, as part of his measures to strengthen democracy in Zimbabwe.

He made these remarks in an interview with Bloomberg TV here yesterday.

President Mnangagwa is in New York for the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government indicated there would be some form of official recognition of the main opposition in Parliament.

“Under our Commonwealth Parliamentary Democracy, the opposition is recognised, you recognise the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

“Under the former administration, there was no formal recognition of the opposition leader, but now under my administration, we are embracing the Commonwealth approach to parliamentary democracy, where you recognise the leader of the opposition and he is given certain recognition and perks in Parliament,” he said.

In Britain, for instance, the leader of the opposition in Parliament has a formal role, leading a shadow cabinet in a system that ensures greater oversight of government and proffers alternative policies.

In the UK, the present Leader of the Official Opposition, Mr Jeremy Corbyn (Labour), is entitled to a salary.

President Mnangagwa said he would continue to promote national unity, peace and democracy.

sunday mail