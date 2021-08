President Emmerson Mnangagwa has postponed the commissioning of Verify Engineering, a Medical Oxygen Plant in Mutare.

According to government, the operation of this plant will go a long way in beefing up country’s fight against COVID-19.

“The commissioning of the Verify Engineering P/L -VE Gases Oxygen and Nitrogen Plant by His Excellency has been postponed to sometime next week.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said a senior government official, Nick Mangwana.

Zwnews