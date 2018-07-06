Mnangagwa pledges ‘a better life and prosperity’ for Zim students

President Mnangagwa pledged a future full of hope and opportunities for youths during a meeting with students in Harare yesterday..

The convention provided a platform for the students to interact with the Head of State and Government and exchange views on their concerns.

“As your President, I pledge a brighter future for you all; a future of opportunities; jobs, prosperity and hope. I pledge more than just ideas, I pledge action, delivery accelerated economic growth and a better life.

“My Government continues to put in place policies that guarantee the appropriate socio-economic environment which ensures young people of our country have a brighter tomorrow. Guided by the mantra ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’, my Government undertook the engagement and re-engagement policy to re integrate our country into the community of nations. Kugara nhaka huona dzavame,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This initiative undoubtedly provides you as students with the opportunities for broader interaction, student exchanges and exposure from beyond our borders.”

President Mnangagwa encouraged youths through their institutions to acquaint themselves with the various development initiatives that included project sites under Command Agriculture, the ongoing establishment and revival of industry and mining concerns to get an understanding of the emerging economy.

He said the democratisation of higher education was on the realisation of the need to strategically and purposefully develop the human capital base across the social strata and equipping youths with requisite skills and competencies to benefit the economy.

He said Government had engaged the private sector to invest in educational institutions to improve learning facilities. zimpapers