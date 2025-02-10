President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored fellow citizens to remain united as he addresses a divided nation over his plot to extend his term of office beyond his constitutional limit.

Mnangagwa says together, under the watch, of his government, the private sector and the communities he urges Zimbabweans to move forward hand in hand; in peace and unity; with one common objective, that the country shall be a beacon of prosperity which shines brighter and brighter.

“No amount of economic chicanery, mudslinging and discord should be allowed or entertained to derail our irreversible course to modernise, industrialise and develop our country. We are marching forward ever,

backwards never.”

“I call upon you, my fellow citizens in all the four corners of our country and those

spread across the diaspora to pull in one direction as one

people for the achievement of our national aspirations.

We have this duty, not only for the present generations but the future as well,” he says.

He made the sentiments while addressing mourners during the burial of national hero Tinaye Chigudu whom he described as a selfless cadre.

“Our late National Hero, Cde Chigudu, was among many

brave, selfless sons &daughters of the soil who took a stand and fought for our Independence.

“He is honoured as one of the first combatants to be sent for training in North Korea under the ZIPRA, the military wing of ZAPU.

“During that period, he undertook ‘risky and critical mission tasks’ which helped to gather information regarding the modus operandi of the racist Rhodesian

forces.”

Chigudu passed away on 5 February 2025, at his home in Harare, after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Chigudu, whose nom de guerre was Cde Tinaye Mutete, was born on 13 August 1942, in Chigudu Village, Manicaland Province.

Apparently, the country is divided over his party ZANU PF’s plans to amend the Constitution to allow him to rule beyond his term limit which ends in 2028.

Mnangagwa is on record saying he won’t extend his term limit, but he stands accused of letting his foot-soldiers push the agenda under his nose.

Zwnews