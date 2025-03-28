Image- Zimlive

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is contemplating declaring a state of emergency anytime ahead of planned March 31 nationwide protests to remove him from power fronted by military-backed war veterans led by Blessed Geza, security sources have told The NewsHawks.

This comes after a series of an ominoius burning of cars in front of Mnangagwa’s business allies’ premises in Harare and surrounding areas as a warning sign of trouble ahead.

War veterans accuse the businessmen of funding Mnangagwa’s 2030 campaign to extend his rule beyond his second term constitutional limit to 2030.

Mnangagwa is locked in a fierce succession battle with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

The state of emergency plan also follows Mnangagwa’s dismissal of Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem who has been demoted to Sports minister in a daring coup-proofing strategy.

Major-General Emmanuel Matatu, who is from Gokwe, Midlands province, has been appointed to replace Sanyatwe as part of the strategy.

Police have widely deployed its forces across the country block or break the demonstrations.

The army is conspicuous by its silence except warning civilians not to wear its regalia.

Usually the military would have made its presence felt under such circumstances.

A state of emergency and curfew are measures that governments can take to maintain public order and safety in times of crisis.

It ks a situation in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to respond to a perceived crisis including civil or political unrest.

The state of emergency might be accompanied by a curfew, which is a restriction on movement during specific hours of the day or night.

This can be implemented to maintain public order, prevent chaos, or respond to a crisis.

Zimbabwe has committed serious human rights abuses under the previous state of emergency cover.

Newshawks