President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Masvingo for the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) 14th graduation ceremony, where is expected to cap a number of students who finished their studies.

Upon arrival at the GZU, the President who is the Chancellor of the University, officially opened the Robert Mugabe School of Education complex.

The bulk of the students will graduate virtually, with the President capping those who were outstanding in various disciplines.

Only limited graduands will be capped by the Chancellor of the university in line with covid -19 regulations.

The virtual graduation ceremony sought to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Like 224 Dislike 28

97121

0

0

cookie-check

Mnangagwa opens Robert Mugabe School of Education complex

no