President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has condoled with the Lungu Family, Zambian Government and the Zambian people on the sudden demise yesterday of former President Chagwa Lungu.

Lungu passed away in South Africa yesterday after battling with cancer.

He was 68.

In his statement, Mnangagwa said Lungu was a dedicated servant of the people and an astute leader who served his country with distinction.

According to the party, Lungu had been receiving specialized medical treatment in South Africa.

Zwnews