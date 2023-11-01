President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to interact with local authorities in Harare this morning.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to address the high levels of lack of service delivery by local authorities.

Residents have accused local authorities of ineptitude in carrying out their mandate which has resulted in uncollected garbage and lack of running water in some areas despite councils continuously collecting rates.

The Harare City Council is run by opposition which has been accused of sleeping on duty.

However, the local authority blames the central government for allegedly sabotaging it for cheap politiking.

The two have for years been trading blames and counter-blames.