President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, will meet a delegation from Alrosa, the Russian state-owned diamond mining company, at State House today at 10:30 AM.

This engagement underscores Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to deepen strategic partnerships in the mining sector.

Alrosa has previously engaged with Zimbabwe on joint ventures in diamond exploration and value addition through the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

The meeting comes as part of the Second Republic’s drive to attract investment, promote beneficiation, and accelerate economic growth under Vision 2030.

The Marange diamond fields are an area of widespread small-scale diamond production in Chiadzwa, Mutare District, Zimbabwe.

Although estimates of the reserves contained in this area vary wildly, some have suggested that it could be home to one of the world’s richest diamond deposits’.