President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been accused making joke of serious issues affecting the country.

Mnangagwa who had a meeting with media houses editors yesterday failed to take issues with seriousness they deserve.

He was asked a topical question with regards to controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo who is alleged to be his frontman and has been splashing money around.

Chivayo has been dishing cars to ZANU PF sympathisers, who in most cases thanked Mnangagwa instead.

Act that made critics to conclude that Mnangagwa was behind the issue.

But in response Mnangagwa joked about the matter, and defended Chivayo as a philanthropist, a view sharply at odds with that of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who appears to consider Chivayo an unscrupulous businessman.

Rumours have been rife, that Chivayo is being used by Mnangagwa to lavish gifts – from luxury to budget vehicles – on strategic individuals, particularly artists, in a bid to drum up support for a potential presidential term extension.

“Where would I get the money to give him?” he questioned.

“Investigate where you think I’m getting the money to give Chivayo to distribute, rather than wasting my time worrying about someone who is using his own money.

“You can’t bother me about someone who is philanthropic. If anyone’s money was stolen then they should report to the police.”

“Kana pane akabirwa please report to the police,” President Mnangagwa commented on Chivayo.

One critic, Lynne Stactia said:

“Hanzi kana wabirwa report ti the Police na ED, what an insult! Those who still take this man seriously are SICK!

“Zvigananda zvinonzi ma- Philanthropists by their godfather!! Glorifying mbavha.”

Another only identified as The Gardner said:

“He seems unaware that this is a serious issue, one that demands his attention and should not be treated frivolously.”

Zwnews