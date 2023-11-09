President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for Saudi Arabia where he will be attending the Saudi-African Summit.

The summit is expected to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as noted by Saudi Arabia’s investment minister on Wednesday.

“We will see, this week, in the next few days Saudi Arabia convening an emergency Arab summit in Riyadh,” said Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“In a few days you will see Saudi Arabia convening an Islamic summit,” he said.

Apparently, Mnangagwa will also proceed to Egypt for the Inter-Africa Trade Fair.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kembo Mohadi is the Acting President during Mnangagwa’s absence.

Zwnews