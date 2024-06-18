President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for South Africa for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will take his oath of office on tomorrow at the Union Buildings.

He was re-elected for a second term during the first sitting of the National Assembly.

With the nation eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the 7th administration some parties want a reduced cabinet of about 18 Ministers with no deputies.

However, ActionSA fears this may not happen under a Government of National Unity.