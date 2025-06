President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare for Maputo, where he will participate in the Republic of Mozambique’s 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

The Golden Jubilee event, set to take place this Wednesday, will run under the theme: “50 Years of Independence: Consolidating National Unity, Peace and Sustainable Development.”

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle.

Zwnews