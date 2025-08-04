President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to launch the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Policy (2025-2030) in Harare this Monday.

The five-year policy gives impetus to Government’s drive to grow the economy, with tourism being cited as one of the key pillars.

The country seeks to attain an upper middle-income society by 2030 as envisaged by the National Development Strategy.

The policy launch has attracted stakeholders in the tourism industry that include the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Zimbabwe Council of Tourism and safari operators, among others.

The policy will provide a comprehensive framework for sustainable tourism development and outline key strategies to enhance visitor experiences.

It will also provide guidelines on infrastructure development, marketing, environmental conservation, and community involvement in tourism activities.

One of the objectives of the policy is to provide a roadmap for sustainable growth, job creation and increased foreign currency earnings.

Zbc