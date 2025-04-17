Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has commissioned the Presidential Internet Scheme, a nationwide initiative aiming to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to 2,400 administrative wards.

As part of this program, President Mnangagwa handed over 2000 Starlink kits and 210 laptops to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, enhancing digitalization and internet access.

Speaking during the Children’s party in Gokwe today ahead of the 45th Independence main Celebration tomorrow President Mnangagwa said his government is committed to giving equal opportunities to young people across the country without leaving anyone behind.

“This must remind you, our children that as Government and your elders, we want you to have equal development, opportunities and access to ICTs, whether you live in rural or urban areas,” he said.

He also spoke of infrastructure development.

“The construction of modern classroom blocks, training of teachers, and availing learning materials, makes sure that no child is left behind.

“We will also continue to engage with companies and other partners, including Zimbabweans in the diaspora to create relations for the growth and modernisation of our education sector,” he said.

This year’s main celebrations will be held in Gokwe, under the theme, ‘Zimbabwe at 45: Devolve and Develop together towards Vision 2030’.

President Mnangagwa also launched the Nyamuroro Secondary and Primary School Business Units as part of the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

The units feature two solar-powered boreholes, two 10,000-liter storage tanks, a one-hectare drip technology garden, and a poultry project.

Zwnews