President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrated his 76th birthday on Saturday – with a car gift from his son, Emmerson Junior.

The Zanu PF leader was presented with a rare 1970 Mercedes Benz W114 250C.

Mnangagwa spent Saturday morning in his Munhumutapa office in central Harare, meeting family and friends.

Mnangagwa receiving a 1970 Mercedes Benz birthday present from his son (76 today)